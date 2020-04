Teacher loses everything to fire

ONE O'CLOCK FRIDAYMORNING SHE WAS SUDDENLY AWAKENDOUT OF HER SLEEP...I WOKE UP AND MY ROOM WAS FULLOFSMOKE...AFTER THAT SHE SAID SHE AND HERHUSBANDQUICKLY STARTED LOOKING FOR AWAYOUT...WE LOOKED TOWARDS THE BACK DOOR,THE FRONT DOOR HADBEEN BLOCKED FOR A LONG TIME.

WELOOKED AT OUR DOOR THAT WENORMALLY GO IN AND OUT AND ITWAS ENGULFED IN FLAMES...DEES SAYS HER HUSBAND BROKETHROUGH A WINDOW TO ESCAPE THENKICKED IN THE BACK DOOR SO SHECOULD GET OUT... BOTH WERE ABLETO ESCAPE BEFORE CALLING 911 --SHE SAID ONCE FIREFIGHTERSSHOWEDUP AND GOT THE BLAZE UNDERCONTROL SHE REALIZED SHE HADLOST EVERYTHING ANDWOULDN'T BE ABLE TO CHECK INWITH HERSTUDENTS SHE HAD BEEN TEACHINGONLINE..I'VE BEEN COMMUNICATING WITHTHEM EVERYDAY ABOUT THIS TIME --I HAVE BEEN DOING ZOOMCLASSROOMS AND GOOGLE CLASSROOMSAND TALKING TO THEM AND SEEINGTHEM.

AND TEXTING THEMAND NOW ALL OF MY STUFF IS GONESO I EMAILED MY PRINCIPAL TO LETHIM KNOW THAT I WOULDN'T BE ONTODAY...SHE SAID SHE THEY HAVE ALSO NOTBEEN ABLE TOFIND THEIR DOG...AND OUR DOG DIDN'T MAKE IT OUTOF IF HE DID WE CAN'T FIND HIM,BUT I KNOW GOD IS IN CONTROL,GODIS IN CONTROL GOD IS IN CONTROL.SHE ISN'T SURE HOW THE FIRESTARTED BUT IT COULD BEELECTRICAL...WE THINK IT WAS THE BREAKER BOX,THE BREAKER BOX IS RIGHT BY THEBACK DOOR SO, ALL THE FIREMENHAVE SAID THEY THINK IT WAS ANELECTRICAL FIRE...SHE SAYS HER NEW TRUCK WAS ALSOLOST IN THE FIRE..MARCUS HUNTER 16 WAPT NEWS...