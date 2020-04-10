FULGHAM BIRTHDAY

Pause three seconds for nats celebrating a milestone while still social distancing.

That's how one community is celebrating a resident.

Maben residents drove by james fulgham's house this week to help him ring in his 93rd birthday.

As you can see in the video, folks drove by ringing cowbells and singing happy birthday.

Family members say fulgham is a big m- s-u fan.

