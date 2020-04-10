Los Angeles County Extends Stay-at-Home Order Through May 15

Global  

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Los Angeles County officials extended its stay-at-home order an additional month through at least May 15, noting that nearly 96% could be infected with COVID-19 if measures are lifted.

