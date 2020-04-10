Sam Whiskey movie (1969) - Burt Reynolds, Angie Dickinson, Clint Walker Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 days ago Sam Whiskey movie (1969) - Burt Reynolds, Angie Dickinson, Clint Walker Sam Whiskey movie trailer HD (1969) - Plot synopsis: A widow hires an ex-gambler to retrieve gold bars from a sunken river boat in Colorado and discreetly return them to the Federal Mint, from where they had been stolen by her dead husband. Director: Arnold Laven Writer: William W. Norton Stars: Burt Reynolds, Angie Dickinson, Clint Walker Genre: Comedy, Western 0

