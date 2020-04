Valentino Dixon hopes his Facebook live show can be a 30-minute escape from reality.



Tweets about this manda could you imagine?!? an art studio that’s built as a separate building from the living space and then the greenhous… https://t.co/CPK6SiuYml 12 hours ago David Hagmann Imagine this lock down without Netflix, without Zoom & FaceTime, without food delivered from your favorite restaura… https://t.co/oJT2gGBxXO 13 hours ago Play with clay 🍑🏳️‍🌈🎨🆘🤜🏼🤛🏾 @SenRickScott @WSJ Next time your state has a hurricane disaster, don’t go asking for any help! FL takes more from… https://t.co/EP4AGFVChV 1 day ago Alpha Faith @CourtneyHadwin @AurandDarren no dear, it's not. a loft is a place you use as part of the home and living area. the… https://t.co/ASLYrpEcwF 1 day ago Allison Zerr Gorgeous, one of a kind property in Carroll County with so many potential uses! Perfect for homesteading, multi-gen… https://t.co/wXqKbAXrbs 1 day ago James Weber Time to pack and leave. Obviously pundits can do the same job from anywhere like we are seeing. I would watch you i… https://t.co/DUdCBUMZc4 2 days ago David deBuck @ei1067518867 @QTent2016 Love your red-blue pill narrative..that you got from a major Hollywood studio MOVIE! Talk… https://t.co/AmzyJKtn7Q 2 days ago Will Wacklin Hey musicians, I understand why you are, but please stop making songs about quarantine while we're all still in qu… https://t.co/7W5oi0NlJb 2 days ago