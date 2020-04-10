Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

Newtown Macon has started a special COVID-19 project to protect local businesses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

To hypertension, diabetes management, prep and birth control will be handled over the phone.

Newtown macon has started a special covid-19 project to protect local businesses.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more.

0:15-0:32 1:15-1:18 0:15-0:32 0:54-1:09 1:15-1:18 newtown macon is offering free counseling sessions for small business owners to help them survive the covid-19 pandemic.

The c-e-o of newtown macon, josh rogers, says he had to take action when local businesses started looking to his company for help.

"so as we started getting those phone calls, we started developing resources, we started doing research, and really we were just focused on getting information to downtown businesses.

But it turns out almost all of this information is relevant to every non-profit and business in middle georgia."

On newtown macon's website, they now have a special covid-19 tab.

Under the tab, the company created a variety of free resources for businesses.

The counseling newtown is offering through the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.