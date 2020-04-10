Newtown Macon offers COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

To hypertension, diabetes management, prep and birth control will be handled over the phone.

Newtown macon has started a special covid-19 project to protect local businesses.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more.

0:15-0:32 1:15-1:18 0:15-0:32 0:54-1:09 1:15-1:18 newtown macon is offering free counseling sessions for small business owners to help them survive the covid-19 pandemic.

The c-e-o of newtown macon, josh rogers, says he had to take action when local businesses started looking to his company for help.

"so as we started getting those phone calls, we started developing resources, we started doing research, and really we were just focused on getting information to downtown businesses.

But it turns out almost all of this information is relevant to every non-profit and business in middle georgia."

On newtown macon's website, they now have a special covid-19 tab.

Under the tab, the company created a variety of free resources for businesses.

The counseling newtown is offering through the