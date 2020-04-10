Global  

‘This too shall pass’: Churches find alternative ways to worship on Easter Sunday

‘This too shall pass’: Churches find alternative ways to worship on Easter Sunday

‘This too shall pass’: Churches find alternative ways to worship on Easter Sunday

Easter tradition involves many families getting dressed up, having Easter egg hunts, and of course — going to church.

‘This too shall pass’: Churches find alternative ways to worship on Easter Sunday

Covid-19 is causing the way congregations worship, to change.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on what easter services will look like for many.

:02 :10 :28 "for the first time for many ..

There won't be an easter church service on their campus."

Many pastors agree, they aren't letting agree, they aren't letting the pandemic stop easter church services.

"everyone knows you go to church on mother's day with mom, on christmas and easter.

It's tradition.

At harvest church in centerville, pastor jim cowart planned to do a weekend long service before the pandemic, "i was going to preach outside, while kids did an easter egg hunt and have a block party."

Churches are still worshipping ..

Just worshipping differently now.

"we are live streaming our services."

Pastor dominique johnson with kingdom life baptist church in east macon, says people can stream the church service, as well as have a virtual communion.

"people can come pick up their communion packets and do it at home."

Johnson says he knows it's hard on some families with not having to physically go to church, but this too, shall pass.

I think it's going to be c1 3 b13 interesting i think people are disappointed but we know he's still on the thrown."

Today georgia governor brian kemp urged georgians to plan for online or call-in religious services this weekend.

He says quote: "to all georgians celebrating easter this sunday, i am pleading with you to not attend any services in person.

If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus - potentially endangering your life, the lives of




