The city of collegedale has found a unique way to get residents together -- virtually.
Citizens have until midnight thursday to submit their videos into the collegedale's got talent competition.
The videos should be no longer than 5 minutes.
Upload them to the collegedale's got talent facebook page.
The winner gets a 50 dollar walmart gift card.
Lauren pellegrin: "i'm looking forward to see what collegedale's going to bring to the plate.
Since everyone's had a little bit more time at home, maybe they've picked up a new skill or created something, and i'm sure they want to share it to the public."
Andy stone: "and by sharing their video they can bring joy to the community, just something positive that they can add to