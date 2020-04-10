Global  

Collegedale's Got Talent

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
T-shirts.

The city of collegedale has found a unique way to get residents together -- virtually.

Citizens have until midnight thursday to submit their videos into the collegedale's got talent competition.

The videos should be no longer than 5 minutes.

Upload them to the collegedale's got talent facebook page.

The winner gets a 50 dollar walmart gift card.

Lauren pellegrin: "i'm looking forward to see what collegedale's going to bring to the plate.

Since everyone's had a little bit more time at home, maybe they've picked up a new skill or created something, and i'm sure they want to share it to the public."

Andy stone: "and by sharing their video they can bring joy to the community, just something positive that they can add to




