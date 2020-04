Mayor Stothert and Others Provide Coronavirus Update Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:08s - Published now Mayor Stothert and Others Provide Coronavirus Update How people are responding to parks closing and what was said about the upcoming elections. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mayor Stothert and Others Provide Coronavirus Update OTHER CITYOFFICIALS GAVE THEIRWEEKLY UPDATES ONHOW DOUGLASCOUNTY IS DOINGWHEN IT COMES TOCOVID-19.REPORTER RUTAULCINAITE IS AT CITYHALL NOW AND HASTHE LATEST.RUTA?GOOD EVENINGJENNY, THIS WEEKDOUGLAS COUNTYHEALTH DIRECTOR DR.POUR SAID SHE WASSADDENED TOANNOUNCE THAT THECOUNTY HADREACHED THE 200MARK WHEN IT CAMETO POSITIVE CASES.IT WAS ALSOANNOUNCED THAT 4INDIVIDUALS WITHINTHE OMAHA FIREDEPARTMENT HAVETESTED POSITIVENOW AS WELL.AND STILL ONLY ONEFROM LAST WEEKTHAT WE ANNOUNCEDWITHIN THE OMAHAPOLICE DEPARTMENT.AT THE FRONTLINE OFTHE PRESSCONFERENCE WASTHE MAYOR'SDECISION TO SHUTDOWN ALL CITY PARKSTHAT WAS MADE ONWEDNESDAY.SINCE THEN SHE SAYSTHERE HAVE BEEN 72CHECKS BY POLICE ATPARKS FOR PEOPLEVIOLATING, BUT NOTICKETS HAVE BEENISSUED YET.SHE SAID THIS WAS ATOUGH DECISION TOMAKE BUT ONE THATSHE HAD TO MAKEBECAUSE PEOPLEWERE NOTCOMPLYING WITH THE10 AND UNDER RULEAND IT WAS IN THEBEST INTEREST OFPUBLIC SAFETY.ALSO ONE OF THETOPICS TODAY WERETHE MAY 12THELECTIONS.THE MAYOR SAIDTHERE ARE ABOUT355,000 REGISTEREDVOTERS IN THE CITYOF OMAHA, ALREADYOVER 100,000 HAVEREQUESTED A MAIL-INBALLOT.ELECTIONCOMMISSIONER BRIANKRUSE SAYS THAT'SEXACTLY THEDIRECTION WE NEEDTO BE GOING IN."I WANT EVERYBODYTO VOTE IN THISELECTION ANDHAVE THEIR VOICEHEARD FOR OURDEMOCRACY, BUT IWANT EVERYBODYTO DO IT BY MAILTHIS TIME."DR.ADI POUR SAYS THEPEAK OF THE VIRUS ISEXPECTED FOR THEEND OF APRIL, SOTHESE NEXT FEWWEEKS ARE VITAL FORPEOPLE TO STAYINDOORS ANDFOLLOW SOCIALDISTANCINGGUIDELINES.THERE WERE ALSOSOME GOOD NEWSREGARDING THE SWIMTIRALS WHICH I KNOWREPORTER PHILBERGMAN WILLTOUCH ON LATER INTHE SHOW.AND I'LL HAVE MOREFROM THE MAYOR'SPRESS CONFERENCETONGIHT AT 10.REPORTING LIVE ATCITY HALL, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN.





