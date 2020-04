Omaha to Host 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:33s - Published now What's next after the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim trials were postponed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Omaha to Host 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials SWIM TRIALS HAVEBEEN HELD IN OMAHASINCE 2008 AND THEMAJOR EVENT IS NOTLEAVING FOR THEUPCOMING 2021TOKYO GAMESEITHER.REPORTER PHILBERGMAN IS LIVE ATC-H-I HEALTH CENTERWITH MORE.GOOD EVENINGU-S-ASWIMMINGANNOUNCED THISMORNING THE 2021OLYMPIC SWIM TRIALSWILL BE HELD AT C-H-IHEALTH CENTER INOMAHA FROM JUNE 13TO JUNE 20 IN 2021.THE SWIM TRIALSWERE PLANNED TO BEHELD THIS JUNE INOMAHA BUT AFTERTHE 2020 TOKYOGAMES WEREPOSTPONED, IT WASUNCLEAR IF THETRIALS WOULD BEBACK IN OMAHA.AFTER TWO WEEKSOF UNCERTAINTY, THESWIM TRAILS ARECOMING BACK TOOMAHA.THIS OMAHA'S SUPERBOWL.TO BE ABLE TO KEEPIT HERE ON THEBOOKS WAS HUGEFOR OMAHA.JOSH TODD, IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTORAT THE OMAHASPORTSCOMMISSIONHE SAIDECONOMIC IMPACTPROJECTIONS FORTHE 20-20 SWIMTRIALS WERE NORTHOF 90 MILLIONDOLLARSHE THINKSTHE RESCHEDULEDEVENT WILL BRINGBIGMONEY TO THE CITY.TICKET THINGS WILLNOT BE AN ISSUE, WEWILL SELL THIS THINGOUT.WITH WHAT WE'REGOING THROUGH INTHE WORLD RIGHTNOW OMAHA WILL BEREADY TO SUPPORTANYTHING RIGHT NOWAND IT WILL BEAWESOME.IT WASN'TGUARANTEED THEEVENT WAS COMINGBACK IN2021HOWEVER, WITHA SHORT 14-MONTHTURNAROUND TOHOST THE TRIALS, ITWAS LIKELY TO COMEBACK TO C-H-I HEATHCENTER OMAHA.USA SWIMMING FROMTHE FIRSTPOSTPONEMENT WAS100-PERCENTCOMMITTED TOKEEPING THE EVENTIN OMAHA.THEY CONSIDEROMAHA SPECIAL ASTHE HOME OF THETRIALS.UNLIKE MOST YEARSTHE SWIM TRIALSWILL TAKE PLACE THEWEEK PRIOR TO THEC-W-S AND WILLOVERLAP WITHOPENINGWEEKENDFINDINGHOTELACCOMMODATIONSFOR THE FANS WASTHE BIGGEST HURDLETO OVERCOME.OUR CHALLENGEBECAME FINDING THEGUEST ROOMS.THERE ARE OVER3,000 RESERVATIONSAND 27,000 ROOMNIGHTS WE NEEDEDTO TRY TO HELPRESECURE FOR 2021.2020 HAS HIT THEOMAHA ECONOMYHARDBUT 2021 ISLINING UP TO BE ABANNER YEAR FORTHE CITY.IT'S A GREAT THINGFOR OMAHA, NEXTJUNE IS GOING TO BEUNPRECEDENTED.MECA IS LOOKINGFORWARD TO HAVINGTHE EVENTS BACKAND MOST OF THEEVENTS THAT WEREPOSTPONED AND ARELOOKING ATRESCHEDULE DATESFOR LATER THIS YEAROR IN 2021.REPORTING OUTSIDETHE C-H-I HEALTHCENTERIN OMAHA,PHIL BERGMAN, 3NEWS NOW.





