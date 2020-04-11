Global  

KS Supreme Court to hear governor's lawsuit after order revoked

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:01s - Published
The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Saturday on a lawsuit Gov.

Laura Kelly filed challenging the Legislative Coordinating Council's decision to revoke an executive order limiting the size of church gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CatFanatic9

Cat This is the stupidity of politics. Both sides AGREE that churches should close for awhile. But Republicans had to… https://t.co/l0IKpZpNJy 1 hour ago

JoCornell4

I’m the “et al” in Archie v. Pop Warner RT @PaulD_Anderson: Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Saturday morning of Easter weekend because the state legislature, defy… 3 hours ago

michellejocox

Mideast Curious RT @michellejocox: @dbongino Please talk about what’s going on in Kansas!!! D Governor suing our AG and Senate over Civil Rights. Watch tod… 3 hours ago

michellejocox

Mideast Curious @dbongino Please talk about what’s going on in Kansas!!! D Governor suing our AG and Senate over Civil Rights. Watc… https://t.co/yspSBTvZMy 4 hours ago

Daniel_Breer_13

Daniel Breer-News RT @sherman_news: The high court on Saturday morning will hear oral arguments on the LCC's authority to override the governor #ksleg https:… 4 hours ago

PaulD_Anderson

Paul D. Anderson Kansas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Saturday morning of Easter weekend because the state legislature,… https://t.co/NTCgVKUnsc 4 hours ago

michellejocox

Mideast Curious @RealJamesWoods James, please look at Kansas! Governor suing the AG about constitutional rights freedom of speech/r… https://t.co/jQEbRW1pO0 4 hours ago

emporiagazette

Emporia Gazette The Kansas Supreme Court is set to convene Saturday for the first time ever via video conference to hear arguments… https://t.co/5ru8oazgmD 5 hours ago

