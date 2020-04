Frosty start for Saturday Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 03:14s - Published 5 hours ago Frosty start for Saturday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Frosty start for Saturday ♪CEDRIC: ALL RIGHT.GOOD TO SEE PEOPLE HAVING A GOODTAKE A LOOK OUR TEMPERATURES IFYOU WERE OUTSIDE MAYBE TRYING TOPRACTICE THE CHICKEN DANCE,YEAH, LOOK AT THESETEMPERATURES.YOU PROBABLY NOTICED THEY'REABOUT 15 TO 20 DEGREES COLDERTHE COLD AIR WILL CONTINUE TOSPILL IN AS WE GO THROUGHOUT THEEVENING HOURS.IF YOU HAVE ANY PLANS HEADINGOUT THIS EVENING, BE AWAREYOU'LL WANT SOMETHING ON YOURARMS ESPECIALLY BY LATER ON THISEVENING.ONCE THE SUN SETS, EVERYONE'STEMPERATURE WILL BEGIN TO DROPOFF QUITE A BIT.BY TOMORROW MORNING IF YOU GETUP EARLY AROUND 7:00 SATURDAYMORNING, PRETTY MUCH EVERYONEWILL BE DOWN INTO THE 30'S.IT'S GOING TO BE QUITE COLD.FOR OUR FRIENDS IN THEMOUNTAINS, YOU'RE GOING TO BEFLIRTING WITH THAT FREEZINGMARK.BUT AS YOU GO THROUGHOUT THE DAYON SATURDAY, HERE'S THE GOODNEWS FOR YOU, SUNSHINE RETURNSBY SATURDAY AFTERNOON.WE'RE GOING TO BE LOOKING ATTHOSE HIGHS CLIMBING INTO THEUPPER 60'S.SO SATURDAY WILL BE YOURWEEKEND'S BEST PICKED DAY TO GETOUTSIDE AND ENJOY THE WEATHERBECAUSE LOOK THAT, BY THE TIMEWE GET TOWARDS EASTER SUNDAY,BIG CHANGES UNDERWAY.WE'RE TALKING ABOUT WIDE RAINSPREAD AND SOME OF THAT RAINFALLCOULD TURN LOCALLY HEAVY.TAKE A LOOK AT THE SEVEREWEATHER OUTLOOK.THIS IS NOT A MAP YOU WANT TOSEE, FOLKS.WEATHER OUTBREAK LIKELY ACROSSTHE DAY ON SUNDAY.MAINLY TO OUR WEST.AN THEN OUR CHANCE SPREAD IN ASYOU GET INTO SUNDAY NIGHT.THAT COULD BE SEVERE WEATHER.WINDS, LARBLING HAIL, ISOLATEDTORNADO.HARD TO BELIEVE WE START OFFCOLD AND SUNNY.AND BY THE AFTERNOON WE'LL HAVESATURDAY WILL BE DRY.BUT HERE COMES THAT DYNAMICSYSTEM ORGANIZED TO OUR WEST.WE MAY START OFF DRY.BUT NOTICE THE RAIN WILLINTENSITY THROUGHOUT THEAND THEN WE'VE GOT THAT RAINMOVING WITH THE WARM FRONT.THEN BY THE TIME WE GET TOWARDSOVERNIGHT SUNDAY INTO MONDAYMORNING WITH THE COLD FRONTTHAT'S WHEN WE HAVE A CHANCE OFSTRONG SIDE.NOT ONLY ARE WE CONCERNED ABOUTTHE POTENTIAL OF SEVERE WEATHERSUNDAY NIGHT, WE'VE ALSO GOT TOWATCH OUT FOR THE POTENTIAL OFEXCESSFUL RAINFALL.A LARGE PARTION OF THE RAINFALLIMMEDIATE TO HIGH RISK OFEXCESSIVE RAINFALL AS MOST AREASWILL LIKELY PICK UP ANYWHEREFROM ONE TO THREE INCHES OFRAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OFTIME.AT LEAST A FLASH FLOODINGBECAUSE THAT WATER HAS NOWHERETO GO BUT RISE.SO WE'RE GOT TO WATCH THE FLOODTHREAT.IT'S AN IMPACT.EASTER SUNDAY, RAIN WILLINCREASE THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITHSOME OF THAT BEING LOCALLYHEAVEN.SUNDAY NIGHT WE'RE TRACKING THECHAN OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMSACROSS THE AREA.THINGS SHOULD CLEAR OUT BYMONDAY AFTERNOON W





