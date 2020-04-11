Cancelan el Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up Video Credit: KHSL - Published 9 minutes ago El Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up quedo oficialmente cancelado para este año. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cancelan el Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up El rodeo red bluff roundup fue cancelado este año. El comié dio el anuncio hoy debido a la fluidez de la situacón del covid-19, no pudieron convenir en una nueva fecha que funcionaria. El rodeo originalmente ocurriía este mes, atrayendo a ás de 650 concursantes y 30 mil espectadores. Si usted compro un boleto puede solicitar un reembolso, donar el dinero al aniversario centenario del round up o pedir que cambien su boleto para el rodeo del 2021.###





