Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cancelan el Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up

Cancelan el Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Cancelan el Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up
El Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up quedo oficialmente cancelado para este año.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cancelan el Rodeo Red Bluff Round-Up

El rodeo red bluff roundup fue cancelado este año.

El comié dio el anuncio hoy debido a la fluidez de la situacón del covid-19, no pudieron convenir en una nueva fecha que funcionaria.

El rodeo originalmente ocurriía este mes, atrayendo a ás de 650 concursantes y 30 mil espectadores.

Si usted compro un boleto puede solicitar un reembolso, donar el dinero al aniversario centenario del round up o pedir que cambien su boleto para el rodeo del 2021.###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.