Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Churches across Northeast Ohio utilize technology and go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

Churches across Northeast Ohio utilize technology and go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Churches across Northeast Ohio utilize technology and go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

Churches across Northeast Ohio utilize technology and go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

It’s one of the holiest weeks of the year.

But rather than greeting one another inside a church, millions of people across the nation will be worshiping Good Friday and Easter Sunday from home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Churches across Northeast Ohio utilize technology and go digital for Good Friday, Easter Sunday

YOU HAVEN'T DONE BEFORE?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.