Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sandra Bullock Has N95 Masks

Sandra Bullock Has N95 Masks

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Sandra Bullock Has N95 Masks
She helps the medical staff in LA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kelanisnot

KELANisNOT RT @dclark551: Can somebody explain where these celebrities are getting all these N95 masks when us poor folk have to make ours out of old… 1 minute ago

tcsorr

T Why did @sandrabullock hold on these masks so long? Did people die that didn't have too? https://t.co/yY4d9SRAOz 1 hour ago

Oma_Hamou

Oma Hamou Sandra Bullock donates 6,000 N95 masks to L.A. healthcare workers https://t.co/OhiLlkrm3P via @DailyMailCeleb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.