|
COVID-19, tornado forces people into homelessness, Nashville nonprofits report large increase in population
|
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:53s - Published
COVID-19, tornado forces people into homelessness, Nashville nonprofits report large increase in population
Homeless help groups are reporting a large spike in newly homeless people living in homeless camps and in their cars in and around Nashville.
|
COVID-19, tornado forces people into homelessness, Nashville nonprofits report large increase in population
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this