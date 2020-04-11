Global  

Local restaurant serves free Sonoran hot dogs to St. Mary's frontline workers

Local restaurant serves free Sonoran hot dogs to St. Mary's frontline workers

Local restaurant serves free Sonoran hot dogs to St. Mary's frontline workers

BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs restaurant donated lunch to all the workers at st.

Mary's hospital.

