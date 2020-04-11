WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Are there laws about masks and social distancing?

Stay away.

>> dr. bodla: exactly.

>> dan shaffer: mayor, this next question.

We receive a lot of questions like this.

About construction work.

And factory workers.

A lot of them in north alabama.

A lot of them are still working.

And we received dozens of complaints here in the newsroom.

They're not social distancing or being provided protective marvegs.

Masks.

Are there laws requiring them to do that?

>> mayor battle: we've been working with industry across all in mab madi madison county or tf huntsville.

And work with them to make sure they practice social distancing.

Distancing is part of the alabama public of health issue, order that they issued.

And we're working with the industry.

We probably had 30, 35 calls between retailers and manufacturers that we see in our department and they call and make sure they have a plan in place, they're following cdc guidelines and they're work within the alabama department of public health guidelines, also.

I think we've seen good response by just about every one of them as we've gone through.

There have been some we've had to shore up and make sure that they had a proper plan in place.

But 90%, 95% of them have done a very good job of making sure that their workplace is a safe