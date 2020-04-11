Boosting your immunity, experts weigh in on best foods to eat

But we can use nutrition to boost our ability to fight it off.

Shasta regional medical center clinical dietician---emily mcmillen---tells me there aren't any specific foods that can boost our immunity.

But there are many foods and diet patterns that can help suppor* a healthy immune system.

Of course---that includes all fruit and veggies--- foods rich in vitamin c,d, and zinc are especiall* good mcmillen tells me---times like these could be causing more people to change their eating habits--- sot(emily mcmillen): a lot of people are stress-eating and emotional eating and that's definitely to be expected during this time&it's very stressful, it's very uncertain, it weighs a lot on a lot of different people and i believe in "mindful" eating.

Mcmillen says mindful eating means---being able to enjoy the foods that you want---not limiting yourself to what you eat, but taking into consideration balance and portion sizes.

Mcmillen says more people could be opting to buy processed foods right now because it's quick and easy.

She says that's okay--*bu* it's important to pair it with some sort of vegetable.

In the past couple of weeks---mcmillen tells me she's noticed that more people have chosen to switch to a more plant- based diet.

