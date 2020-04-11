Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,751 New Coronavirus Cases Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 days ago Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,751 New Coronavirus Cases Pennsylvania announced 1,751 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. Total statewide cases have increased to 19,979. 0

