Santa Cruz organization gets creative for this year's Easter egg hunt

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Santa Cruz organization gets creative for this year’s Easter egg hunt

Santa Cruz organization gets creative for this year’s Easter egg hunt

Kids are being offered individual East Egg Hunts, without the crowds, for safety.

Santa Cruz organization gets creative for this year’s Easter egg hunt

LIKE SO MANY OTHERTHINGS EASTER WILL BEA LOT DIFFERENT THISYEAR ESPECIALLY FORCHILDREN.FOR THIRTY YEARS,KINDER COTTAGECHILDRENS CENTER HASHELD AN EASTER EGGHUNT FOR KIDS.THEY BOUGHT FIVEHUNDRED PLASTICEASTER EGGS FOR THEIREVENT BUT COVID-19THREW THEM A CURVE.BUT INSTEAD OFCANCELLING.... THEYDECIDED TO GETCREATIVE WITH THEIREGG HUNT."WE DECIDED TO HAVE CHLDRENCOME OUT ONE AT A TIME IN AGROUPOF A FAMILY AND THEY EACH HAVE ATIME SLOT SO THEY'RE DOINGINDIVIDUAL EASTER EGG HUNTS"CHILDREN WITH THEBOYS AND GIRLS CLUBSWERE ALSO TREATED TOAN EASTER SURPRISE.THEY WERE GIVENHOLIDAY BASKETS AT ALLTHREE LOCATIONS INLIVE OAK, SANTA CRUZ,AND SCOTTS VALLEY.THE GOODIES WEREDONATED BY COST PLUSWORLD MARKET SO KIDSWOULDN'T MISS OUT ONEASTER.

