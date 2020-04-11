Global  

Zero Coronavirus deaths reported across region Friday

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Numbers.

Brianna.

Thanks, hunter.

51 new covid-19 cases across the region tonight steuben county reports 12 new cases which brings that number to 19.

Noble county ... one new case tonight bringing the total to 14 cases.

Wabash county reports one new case.

In whitley, there are 2 new cases.

Allen county has had an additional 17 cases bringing the new number to ?129?.

In adams, there were 2 new cases.

That total is now 4.

As we head on over to ohio--williams and defiance each have one new case.

And it truly is a good friday because no deaths have been reported today in any of the counties here.

We'll also keep you all updated on all things "covid-19" on our website at w-f-f-t- dot




