Business is bubbling for Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.

Are any other health alert... medical advice always include washing our hands... right now a new albany company is working hard to provide products that are good for the body... and bad for the coronavirus start pkg... (nats of a mixer) "i'm just thankful we're able to provide for our community at this time.

As you know hand washing is the best way to fight the coronavirus head on."

Magen bynum...the owner of magnolia bath and soap company says business continues to bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic... "we're considered an essential business we're still providing and manufacturing sanitation and hygiene products.

We're providing for several nursing homes, doctors' offices, trucking companies...police forces."

The company makes it their mission to create plant based products... plant based in general is just so much better for your body.

Shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil it's what your body craves and you don't even know it."

Stand up and all magnolia products are made by hand in each location...currently there are five but they are continuing to grow.... "we've got several more in the works, starkville, alabama, and jonesboro, arkansas so we're really rocking and rolling with it."

And they also rolled out a new product...one that's really in demand...hand sanitizer... "about three weeks prior to the coronavirus coming around we thought about a hand sanitizer and we were going to add all of our magnolia scents and i had all of my materials ready to go because we wanted to make a plant-based sanitizer."

Since the release...custom ers have been purchasing the sanitizers left and right... "we've done about 6 thousand of these in two weeks.

We're waiting on more containers to come in and we'll distribute those when they arrive."

