Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-comple

https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-comple

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-comple

https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-comple

Https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-complex-within-2-days-569558941.html

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-comple

Lafayette police are still investigating a second shots fired call at the same apartment complex within two days.

Just before 4 this afternoon, police got a call from a woman saying a man fired multiple shots at her in the 38- hundred block of wembley drive.

That's the cambridge estates apartment complex.

Police found a car and some neighboring houses had been hit.

The woman was not hurt.

They believe the incident started as a domestic dispute.

Just this morning, we reported a teenager was arrested for firing a shot through the floor of his cambridge estates apartment yesterday afternoon.

Two adults and two children below were unhurt.

Chief meteorologist chad




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.