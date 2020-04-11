https://www.wlfi.com/content/news/Police-respond-to-second-shots-fired-call-at-same-apartment-comple

Lafayette police are still investigating a second shots fired call at the same apartment complex within two days.
Just before 4 this afternoon, police got a call from a woman saying a man fired multiple shots at her in the 38- hundred block of wembley drive.
That's the cambridge estates apartment complex.
Police found a car and some neighboring houses had been hit.
The woman was not hurt.
They believe the incident started as a domestic dispute.
Just this morning, we reported a teenager was arrested for firing a shot through the floor of his cambridge estates apartment yesterday afternoon.
Two adults and two children below were unhurt.
