Saints re-sign Southern Miss alum Cameron Tom

Yards... and touchdowns.- - and some extra help for drew- brees, earlier this week... wit- the saints re-signing un- - restricted free agent cameron - tom.- the former southern miss golden- eagle is on the books,- for a new one-year deal... wort- upwards of 800-thousand - dollars.- the u-s-m alum appeared in 11 - games with the black and gold,- in 20-18... before missing all- of 20-19 due to a shoulder- injury.

- this season... tom is looking a- - - - time as a back-up center or - guard... and says he's happy to- be back with the only - organization... he's ever known- - "i obviously have nothing to compare it- to but from what i've heard,- it's just how the locker room i- set up.

All the guys in there - are good guys.

They help you- out.

Obviously there's going to- - - - be competition, but it's like - everyone is there to help each- other out.

And all the coaches- - - - are there to help you.

Coach- payton i would say is like- during the season, he's always- thinking about the players and- our bodies and recovery and - - - - stuff.

So it's definitely a - well-run organization from what- i can see."

Tom was originally signed to a- member of the saints- practice squad, as an un-drafte- free agent out of southern- miss... in