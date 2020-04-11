Report: Drew Brees to join NBC Sports after completion of NFL Career

New orleans saints quarterback- drew brees just - signed a new two-year contract,- last month... worth - 50-million dollars.

- and it appears that'll be the - last contract he ever signs...- with- the black and gold.

- according to the new york - post... brees has agreed to joi- n-b-c sports in the both... at- the completion of his n-f-l - career.

- the report says brees will be - groomed as the potential- replacement, for cris - collinsworth... on sunday night- football.

- prior to that... brees is - expected to start as a game - analyst, on notre dame- football... and as a studio - analyst,- for football night in america..- before eventually - taking over for collinsworth.

- whether the n-f-l's all-time- leading passer starts his life- after football, following this- season or next... remeains to b- seen.

- brees reportedly picked n-b-c,- over a 6-million- dollar offer from e-s-p-n... wh- ironically televised both - monday night football games...- in which he broke the league- records for all-time passing-