Pennsylvania Health Officials Provide Daily Briefing As Coronavirus Cases Near 20,000 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 26:33s - Published now The death toll in the state has exceeded 400. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Таtiana Eaton RT @6abc: LIVE VIDEO: Gov. Wolf and Pennsylvania health officials provide update on coronavirus response https://t.co/RNcR6ZqugS https://t.… 1 week ago Action News on 6abc LIVE VIDEO: Gov. Wolf and Pennsylvania health officials provide update on coronavirus response… https://t.co/6urNgRD9Fb 1 week ago