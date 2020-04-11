Global  

Due To Coronavirus, Maryland's June 2 Primary Election Will Be Mostly Mail-In Ballots

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:13s - Published
The governor urged any Marylander who can vote by mail to vote by mail, but that they will have some in-person options available for the June 2 primary election.

He said that for those that must vote in-person should expect strict social distancing guidelines.

