George County’s M.J. Daniels receives offer from Georgia

And seven touchdowns.- - george county's m-j daniels is- still committed to ole miss...- but - that isn't stopping other - powerhouse programs from- going after the class of 20-21- standout.

- today... the three-star recruit- hauled in yet another - division i offer, from- georgia... his third in less- than a month... to- go along with auburn and- indiana.- overall... daniels has five - other d-1 offers, heading into- his - senior season... those being- - - - mississippi state... south- alabama... southern miss... - memphis... and texas a&m.