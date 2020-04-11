Global  

George County's M.J. Daniels receives offer from Georgia

George County’s M.J. Daniels receives offer from Georgia

George County’s M.J. Daniels receives offer from Georgia

George County’s M.J.

Daniels is still committed to Ole Miss, but that isn't stopping other powerhouse programs from going after the class of 2021 standout.

George County’s M.J. Daniels receives offer from Georgia

And seven touchdowns.- - george county's m-j daniels is- still committed to ole miss...- but - that isn't stopping other - powerhouse programs from- going after the class of 20-21- standout.

today... the three-star recruit hauled in yet another division i offer, from georgia... his third in less than a month... to go along with auburn and indiana. overall... daniels has five other d-1 offers, heading into his senior season... those being mississippi state... south alabama... southern miss... memphis... and texas a&m.




