CARD delivers Easter bags

Ccorea recreation district hosted its spring jamboree for over 50 years... but because of the coronavirus the card staff had to get a bit more creative this year... our own brandon benitez shares how... when we realized that we weren't going to be able to do our regular spring jamboree out at caper acres, bring the families out, and have them hunt for eggs all over the park we started thinking about others ways we could still bring that to the community so the card staff decided to make easter bags and deliver them to families in the area but once they posted to their facebook page how many families were interested in receiving a bag -- it took them by surprise... we initially thought we were going to do 30 families.

Then we decided we were going to do 100 when we saw the response from people, and then we already had 215 families sign up and so we realized that we had enough supplies and enough people power to do that so we decided to serve all the 215 families that were able to sign up...i think the community is looking for stuff to do and the stuff that we're putting in the baskets are stuff, easter supplies that you can hide, you can do a scavenger hunt so people don't have to go out for supplies or order them... now that the bags are complete -- card staff started delivering the bags today through sunday... and what better way to get into the easter spirit then to deliver some festivities while wearing some pretty cool bunny ears... and it was all made possible thanks to a hardworking team... we have an amazing team i mean i'm working with these fantastic coordinators, our general manager was out here supporting us, we have people from across the different departments within our organization that are going to be driving around and delivering the bags to people.

Everybody has really stepped up and offered to support this effort.

We feel recreation is really important and we take it very seriously as recreational professionals and so everybody just bands together to get things done like this in chico brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on.... card staff says they hope to continue doing similar activities for the community in the coming weeks...## the sports calendar is at a card staff says they hope to continue doing similar activities for the community in the coming weeks...##