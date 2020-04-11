Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mt. Juliet tornado debris cleanup brings hope to neighbors

Mt. Juliet tornado debris cleanup brings hope to neighbors

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Mt. Juliet tornado debris cleanup brings hope to neighbors

Mt. Juliet tornado debris cleanup brings hope to neighbors

Friday marked a milestone in Mt.

Juliet's recovery from the tornadoes that ripped through the town last month.

COVID-19 slowed down some of the response, but now large-scale debris removal is finally taking place in Mt.

Juliet, bringing new reasons for hope.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mt. Juliet tornado debris cleanup brings hope to neighbors

THE RED CROSS IS NOW HELPING OUTTHE FAMILY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

predneck22

low country Larry RT @NC5: COVID-19 slowed down some of the response, but now large-scale debris removal is finally taking place in Mt. Juliet, bringing new… 5 hours ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 COVID-19 slowed down some of the response, but now large-scale debris removal is finally taking place in Mt. Juliet… https://t.co/DTkavlvY5y 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.