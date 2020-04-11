Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Hospitalized due to covi?19.

Mayo clinic isn't immune to the effects of the coronavirus.

They announced today that about a third of the workforce will have pay cuts.

Since mayo clinic employees a large majority of the med city?

We're finding out what people are thinking and feeling.

Mayo clinic is a worl?

Renowned healthcare provider but it's not immune to the negative effects of covi?19.

"we thought they were pretty much indestructible, to see these types of things happen that change the whole landscape of the city and the country and the world."

"it does surprise me they decided to cut salaries, i believe last year they handed out 500 bonuses to employees because they had such a stellar year, i find it that businesses should be responsible and maintain cash flow ability."

Councilmember mark bilderback worked at mayo clinic for more than 35 years.

He tells me there are lessons to be learned.

"we will see this happen again, i hope what this tells people is they need to prepare, they need to have a plan, they need to have reserves."

Rocheste resident julie tackett says these pay cuts speak to larger economical woes.

"look at the hospitality, the hotels, the transportatio n, it's all geared to serving the mayo patient, not really towards the rochester resident."

Tackett and bilderback say cuts and furloughs at mayo clinic will be major losses not just for employees but an entire city.

"they have a responsibility to their communities to maintain financial stabilities to weather times like this, now we're only a couple months in and i understand they are projecting through the end of the year, i'm just really disappoitned because i know this will reverberate through the a mayo clinic spokesperson tells me they will not know the number of staff that will be furloughed until late april or early may.

But staff will get their full pay and benefits until april 28.

Congressman jim hagedorn released a statement today commending the mayo clinic and rural hospitals for their sacrifices so far.

He says we need to find ways for our medical staff to again care for all minnesotans with important needs.

Senator karla nelson also released a statement.

She is asking for state financial relief for mayo as the clinic continues to step up in this fight.