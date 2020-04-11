NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Easter weekend will be half & half weatherwise!!

Highs will be above normal with readings in the 50s on Saturday, but only 30s/40s on Sunday.

Easter Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by evening.

Gusty NE winds will also produce the chance of Lakeshore flooding.

Sunday night into Monday there is the potential for accumulating snow.

The track of the storm is still up in the air but we will be watching it closely.

Heavy snow is possible across parts of N.E.W.....especially NW of the Fox Valley.

Stay tuned.

A winter Storm Watch has been issued NW of the Fox Valley.

Next week looks chilly as well with on/off snow chances.