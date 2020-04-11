Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:51s - Published
NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Easter weekend will be half & half weatherwise!!

Highs will be above normal with readings in the 50s on Saturday, but only 30s/40s on Sunday.

Easter Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by evening.

Gusty NE winds will also produce the chance of Lakeshore flooding.

Sunday night into Monday there is the potential for accumulating snow.

The track of the storm is still up in the air but we will be watching it closely.

Heavy snow is possible across parts of N.E.W.....especially NW of the Fox Valley.

Stay tuned.

A winter Storm Watch has been issued NW of the Fox Valley.

Next week looks chilly as well with on/off snow chances.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Quite cool.

Highs will bebelow normal withreadings 50 Saturday,but only 30s/40s onSunday.Easter Sunday, thechances of rain willincrease through the daybefore going over to amix/snow by evening.Gusty NE winds will alsoproduce the chance ofLakeshore flooding.Sunday night intoMonday there is thepotential foraccumulating snow.

Thetrack of the storm is stillup in the air but we willbe watching it closely.Heavy snow is possibleacross parts of N.E.W.Stay tuned.Next week looks chilly aswell with on/off snowchances.WORKING FROMHOME ...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.