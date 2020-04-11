Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delaware County First Responders Escorting Easter Bunny

Delaware County First Responders Escorting Easter Bunny

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Delaware County First Responders Escorting Easter Bunny
Families were told to keep an ear out for the bunny.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Delaware County First Responders Escorting Easter Bunny

IT IS TONIGHT AT 8:00 ON THEGRATEFUL DEAD'S YOU TUBECHANNEL.WELL, PEOPLE IN OUR AREAARE GETTING CREATE TURFCELEBRATE THIS EASTER WEEKENDN HAVERTOWN ALL MORNING ANDAFTERNOONTIVE RENT FIRECOMPANIES STILL TURNED, ANDESCORTED EASTER BUNNYTHROUGHOUT MANY NEIGHBORHOODS.FAMILIES WERE TOLD TO KEEP ANEAR OUT IF YOU WILL FOR SIRENSTO NECESSITY WHEN EASTER BUNNYWAS COMING BY THEIR HOUSE.EVEN THOUGH NO PICTURES OF THECLOSE AND PICTURES TAKEN NEXT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kfelllll

𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝚎𝚛 𝚎𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚘𝚢𝚎𝚎 Thank you New Castle County (Delaware) first responders and EMS personnel for this beautiful display outside of our… https://t.co/ygbyNrDlum 4 hours ago

denniscarradin

Dennis Carradin Delivering food to Healthcare Workers and First Responders today in Wilmington, Delaware County, Philadelphia, and… https://t.co/YWOs3aJ0w1 11 hours ago

sharonhillPD

Sharon Hill Police D RT @eiserman27: If anyone has squeeze bottles that could be used for hand sanitizer please let us know. We desperately need these bottles f… 4 days ago

eiserman27

chris If anyone has squeeze bottles that could be used for hand sanitizer please let us know. We desperately need these b… https://t.co/rJzReruOK7 4 days ago

RepOMara

Rep. Jennifer O'Mara (6/6)😷REMINDER: Healthcare workers and first responders here in Delaware County are in critical need of PPE (N95 ma… https://t.co/yYLbMN1MJV 5 days ago

RepOMara

Rep. Jennifer O'Mara 😷 REMINDER: Healthcare workers and first responders here in Delaware County are in critical need of PPE (N95 masks,… https://t.co/detp8s9Af5 6 days ago

leahmonty

leahmonty Delaware County, IN coroner changes death ruling to COVID-19 without testing since household member tests positive… https://t.co/wAc4tQxKjK 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.