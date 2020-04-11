RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Snow in your forecast corona stinger college students are often forced to work no?

Essential par?

Time jobs in order to make ends meet?

But work is harf to come by during the coronavirus pandemic.

???t news three's kaleb gillock?

Is learning about a resource available to ?

??c students during this unprecedented time.

They say that yellowjackets take care of their hive and that's exactly what's happening at ?

??c... thanks to the idea of a faculty member.

For students in need?

They're willing to bring good from the school pantry to your door.xxx the idea actually came from a faculty member who has had several students reach out to them and that faculty member actually took bags of groceries directly to students and reached out to us.

While the ???

C campus might be realitively empty?

It's more important to keep the shelves of the college's food pantry?

Also known as?

The hive supply?

Fully stocked.

Travis rutt?

?

??c's interim student life coordinator?

Says the pantry existed prior to the covi?19 pandemic.

We have it throughout the whole year.

We have one location on main campus and then another location at our heintz center building.

ú but student's are perhaps relying on the cupboard more than ever.

They've been giving out free bags of grocery items for students in need.

Rebecca peine is the campus director of student rights and responsibilitie s?

She anticipates an increase in demand.

The form was only live for probably a couple of hours yesterday and we had five students request the service so we are probably looking to see this service increase as we offer it throughout the rest of the academic year.

However?

They are afraid some students might be embarrased to seek help.

They have a lot of pride?

You know they're people.

This might be the first time they're navigating some of these challenges or having to ask for help and support in this way and i think ultimately what we want is for our students to know we care about them.

If you're feeling compelled to help... the best way is to donate.

We're always taking donations, we will always take donations.

I took a donation earlier today so don't get me wrong there.

This is a donation run hive supply and there is also a yellowjacket emergency support fund which provides funds to the pantry?

But also grants for students needing help with bills?

Rent and other emergency expenses.

