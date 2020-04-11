WCBI NEWS AT TEN - APRIL 10, 2020

Thank you for staying up with us tonight..

Today was a near picture perfect spring day across the viewing area.... but as we all know spring weather in mississippi can turn quickly.... the stage is being set for severe storms this weekend.

For the latest on that we turn things over to chief meteorologist keith gibson..

First look stinger first look summary: cool and quiet weather saturday will become potentially violent on easter sunday as a significant storm system moves through the region.

The potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes exists for the entire wcbi-tv coverage area.

Heavy rainfall between 1 and 4" may also lead to flooding.

Severe weather safety links severe weather information friday night: mainly clear and quiet.

A combination of light wind and dry there's another threat to consider when the storms hit this weekend.... covid-19.

Courtney ann jackson has more on how state leaders are approaching sheltering from storms... in the era of social distancing..

Mississippians are accustomed to spring severe weather.

But this round...you've got more variables.

It will be easter sunday and of course...we're still in the midst of the covid-19 crisis.

Governor: "large hail and violent tornadoes are threats in just about every single region of our state on easter sunday" clinton is hoping folks will heed the warnings...before they ever hear a siren.

Mark jones, city of clinton spokesperson: "if you can find a family member or a friend who has a structure that you could go to, make that plan today.

If you have nowhere else to go, that's why we have this facility."

They are putting some additional safety measures in place.

"we ask people when they come to wear mask, wear a traditional mask, bring some gloves and hand sanitizer.

It's a smaller room, so be prepared to try to keep your distance and not touch surfaces as much as you can."

We asked what this might mean for gatherings of ten people of more.

This is what the mema director said.

Greg michel, mema director: "typically, based on our population, generally speaking the shelters do not get overcrowded during times of shelter.

So, social distancing during these conditions should not be an issue.

But life safety has to be in effect during this time."

Governor reeves tweeting friday morning making note that healthcare workers and first responders are already stretched thin because of covid-19.

"there is no replacement for personal preparedness.

Please take care of your family proactively as this weekend could become a very dangerous weekend."

If you typically go to a shelter or safe room in your area... make your plan now.

Double check that they are open and what their policies will be.

Vo off top communities in our area will be working to balance storm safety and social distancing as well..

In vernon, alabama..

The town's only storm shelter will be open on sunday... the mayor is asking those who come to bring facemasks... gloves.... and blankets if they want.

Gloves will be provided for anyone who doesn't have their own.... "it's important because a lot of people don't live in the kind of structure that can withstand the type of winds and tornados that come through.

This shelter is rated for tornados with winds up to 260 mph.

Most homes can't handle that.

If you're home by yourself or elderly and not sure that you feel safe at home, that's what the shelter is here for."

For anyone looking to go to the shelter this weekend.... it's located next to vernon city hall on the mcdonald's side.

In case you think law enforcement isn't taking the curfew seriously, ask these people.

Seven citations were issued for a party on lummus drive last night.

Starkville and oktibbeha county are under a curfew from 10 p-m until 5 a-m..... until april 20th.

Anyone caught violating the curfew can face up to 1000 dollars in fines.

Each passing week of the corona virus shutdown brings mounting job losses and business closings..

While many are expected to be temporary... only until we get back to ábusiness as usualá... more people are asking when that day may be.

Cbs's wi-ja jiang has the latest from washington..

The choice to reopen the economy is weighing heavily on president trump.

"biggest decision i'll ever make."

His top health officials urged caution.

"whenever you pull back you would expect you might start seeing cases."

"we have not reached the peak.

Every day we need to continue to do what we did yesterday, and the week before."

Michigan's governor as the president decides when to relax social distancing guidelines, millions of business owners are counting on federal loans to survive.

The s-b-a handled nearly 60 thousand loan applications in all of last year.

It's gotten nearly 500 thousand, more than eight times that, just in the last week.

"we had 2,000 customers a day walking in."

Evan obsatz says now, only a few hundred people visit the new york city grocery and catering company his family has run for 45 years.

Obsatz is relying on the new "paycheck protection program" to cover payroll for 8 weeks.

"they heard that the funds will be released in the last half of april.

Realistically that's 2-3 weeks away, so, we'll see."

Cbs news obtained this message from wells fargo explaining loan delays due to "high demand."

They warned about "limited funds" that could run out.

Today, the president said ásmallerá banks are ahead.

"i hear the community banks frankly are the easiest ones in terms of getting the money out.

The money is going out."

Not true, according to rebeca romera of the independent communityá bankers of america.

The group sent a letter to the administration saying banks don't have enough guidance to process loans.

We need immediate response.

Clarity.

Community bankers just need their questions answered so we can take care of small businesses and get these loans funded.

Tag: businesses can also apply for a federal disaster grant of up to ten thousand dollars.

It's supposed to offer immediate relief, but according to the national federation of independent business, only four percent of applicants have been approved, and so far no one has gotten any money.

Weija jiang, cbs news, the white house.

Stinger open severe weather outbreak possible sunday summary: cool and quiet weather saturday will become potentially violent on easter sunday as a significant storm system moves through the region.

The potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes exists for the entire wcbi-tv coverage area.

Heavy rainfall between 1 and 4" may also lead to flooding.

Friday night: mainly clear and quiet.

A combination of light wind and dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Some patchy frost can't be ruled out, especially in low lying & sheltered spots.

Saturday: mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Winds se 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: becoming cloudy with areas of rain and storms developing.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday morning: areas of rain and storms. while there could be some isolated strong storms with hail and gusty winds most activity will remain on the tame side.

Se winds increase between 10-20 mph as temperatures warm into the 60s.

Sunday afternoon & evening: this is the prime window for severe weather in our area.

Storms that develop could quickly become severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

Individual storm cells will need to be watched closely for tornado development.

Winds will be gusty from the south at times over 30 mph even outside of any storm.

Highs top out in the 70s.

Sunday night: the strong storms should be leaving our area by midnight with quiet weather returning.

Lows in the 50s.

Next week: generally quiet take gfx off top a reminder to all mississippi residents...... the entire state is under a burn ban until further notice..

Governor reeves issued an executive order yesterday calling for the ban... at the request of the state forestry commission.

All outdoor burning is prohibited ..... there are no exceptions for agriculture or prescribed burns..

Anyone caught violating the burn ban can be fined.

Stinger for churches, this easter sunday will look different than any other easter in recent memory.

We'll tell you how churches are preparing for a big celebration, in spite of a global pandemic.

We'll have that story coming up on wcbi news.

Take as christians celebrate good friday.... churches across our area and the state.... are planning services for online..

Or drive in only crowds.

Our allie martin speaks with several pastors who tell us how they are adapting to social distancing orders... while at the same time..

Getting the message to a much larger audience.

Easter is the most important holiday in the christian faith, every year churches spend months getting ready for the special easter service.

And this year, although the pews will be empty, the celebration will go on as scheduled.

Nats practice wednesday evening a scaled down praise team practiced selections for the easter service at west jackson street baptist church.

"we're going to serve a risen savior, we will sing songs that are encouraging to the church so they can sing along right at home with us."

For more than a month now, west jackson street baptist , like many other churches, have held online only services, with music and the message in an empty sanctuary.

Nats at faith baptist church in saltillo, pastor phil ellis and the staff were starting to explore youtube and online viewing options, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Dr ellis says he is finding an eager audience during these unique times.

"it is a very receptive time, for people to hear the truth that can set them free, anytime of crisis presents itself for people to think again about what they've been basing their lives on."

Nats tcd parking lot service temple of compassion and deliverance pastor clarence parks says now is the time for churches to be cautious but creative when it comes to praise and worship services.

The church will host a drive in service easter sunday and he expects a large online audience.

"we will come out sunday, my wife and others, they want everybody to create something like a jesus christ pom pom, they will cheer and thank god for the resurrection.

Cheer and praise him for him being who he is.

" every pastor we talked with for this story said they hope when this pandemic is over, that no one will ever take for granted again the ability and freedom to meet together for worship on easter sunday, or any time of the year.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news there has been some confusion about drive in church services and if those are allowed under social distancing guidelines.

A spokesperson with the governor's office says.... while the state is encouraging churches to have online services..... drive in services are allowed... as long as people stay inside their cars.

The challenge to reach the faithful on easter is what pastors all across the country are facing... in kentucky, showing up for church this sunday could land you with a mandatory quarantine order..

Cbs's me ray uh .... vee uh re - al has more on how others are spreading the word..

Dw: people are looking for answers.

They're looking for peace.

Amid the pandemic, the ádoorsá of the fountains fellowship church are closed.

Pastor don womble... delivering his sermon from the parking lot -- as he will on easter sunday.

Mv: was there ever a question that you would hold service?

Dw: yes, there was a question we'd hold service because // we need that connection with god and we need that connection with one another.

And so yeah, it's a challenge now.

But restrictions on religious gatherings have become a politcal storm in kansas.

The republican legislature overturned the democratic governor's order limiting services to fewer than 10 people.

She's now fighting them in court.

"we do not have time to play political games during a pandemic."

Across the nation, of the 43 states that have issued stay-at-home orders, at least 18 consider places of worship or traveling to or from places of worship to be 'essential.

This church in georgia vows to ádefyá stay at home orders, joining a handful of others that will be open for easter.

In some states definace has lead to mugshots of arrested pastors.

Still... most churches around the country are celebrating online.

Or holding stirring mass ... minus the parishioners.

"we miss you very much// but we make the best of this."

A sentiment shared by pastor don.

Dw: god is in control.

And he said in second timothy, chapter one, verse seven, that god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power and love and of a sound mind.

Mireya villarreal... cbs news... fort worth, texas.

Stinger he was once called the mark twain of american songwriting..

We look back on the life of an american original when his great talent was writing extraordinary songs about ordinary people..

John prine died tuesday in nashville from complications of the corona..

But he left behind a legacy of songs he crated and songwriters he mentored.

Broken hearts and dirty windows make life difficult to see& john prine was a gifted storyteller, whose songs were hailed by peers like ábob dylaná as "midwestern mind trips to the nth degree."

I get my mail in tennessee, my wife and dogs and my kids and me, uh- huh& prine's tunes have been sung by bette middler& johnny cash& and bonnie raitt.

Make me an angel that flies from montgomery& last year, raitt sang that country classic áwith himá at the americana annual honors.

To believe in this livin' is just a hard way to go& john prine grew up outside of chicago... after a stint in the army, he became a mailman, writing songs as he delivered letters.

He was just 23 when a glowing review from film critic roger ebert launched his career in 1970.

From that point on, i didn't have an empty seat.

John prine survived cancer, twice.

And when i interviewed the singer-songwriter in 2018 for cbs sunday morning, he'd just released his first album of new songs in 13 years.

You enjoying this resurgence?

It took some of 'em 45 years to get the joke, and some people are getting it now.

And i'm still around to reap the benefits.

Sometimes my old heart& is like a washing machine& he celebrated the release with a sold-out show at the radio-city music hall.

God as my witness, i'm getting back into show business!

We may have lost john prine to coronavirus& but áthisá is the way i prefer to remember him leaving us: dancing a jig to one of his own songs, "lake marie," in 2018.

Anthony mason, cbs news new york.

Go to break on pkg