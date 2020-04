Bike sales up during COVID-19 pandemic

STORES STRUGGLING TO STAY OPENDURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC -ONE BIKE SHOP IN LAKE WORTHBEACH SAYS THEIR SALES AREPICKING UP SPEED.

THE PROOF ISIN A SHRINKING INVENTORY.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONHAS THE STOR<< (SOT 21:47:06) 11SEC (COVERMOST WITH VIDEO OF HIM WALKINGOUT OF THE STORE!!!!!!) WHENIT FIRST STARTED WE THOUGHT WELOST OUR RENTAL SEASON WHICHIS A BIG PART OF OUR GAME.

..THAT WAS END OF FEBRUARY.BEGINNING OF MARCH THAT'S WHENTHE SALES STARTED.

NATS: (VO)MIKE OGONOWSKI IS THE OWNER OFRELENTLESS BICYCLES IN LAKWORTH BEACH.

HE SAYS DURINGTHIS COVID-19 PANDEMIC PEOPLESTARTED BRINGING IN THEIRBIKES FOR REPAIR.

(SOT21:47:26) 5 SEC AND THENPEOPLE STARTED BUYING BIKES,AND BUYING BIKES AND BUYINGBIKES.

NATS: (VO) MIKE SAYSPEOPLE ARE BUYING CRUISERS ANDHYBRIDS.

.

.THE SUB $500 RANGEOF BIKE.

HE SAYS HIS INVENTORYIS NEARLY DEPLETED AND MOST OFHIS SUPPLIERS ARE DEPLETED.MIKE SAYS SALES ARE TWO TOTHREE TIMES BETTER THAN THEYWERE LAST YEAR AS FAR ASVOLUME OF BICYCLES.

(TODDSTAND UP) MIKE SAYS HE'SCURRENTLY WORKING 12-13 HOURDAYS.

HE SAYS SINCE BIKE SALESARE HAPPENING NOW HE'S SURESUMMER SALES WILL SLOW DOWN.

IMET A COUPLE OF RIDERS WHOTOLD ME THEY COULDN'T SIT ONTHE COUCH ANYMORE.

(SOT21:53:38) 2 SEC (JUDELESCAILLE) WE'RE GOING TO TRYTO GO OUTSIDE MORE OFTEN.NATS: (VO) JUDE AND HIS DADALFREDO SAY THEY'RE NOTSURPRISED BIKE SHOPS AREBOOMING.

(SOT 21:54:10) 5 SEC.(ALFREDO LESCAILLE) BECAUSTHERE'S NOWHERE TO GO, NOTHINGTO DO THAN GET ON YOUR BICYCLEAND TAKE A RIDE.

NATS: (VO)MIKE SAYS HE THANKFUL AND WILLRIDE THIS WAVE UNTIL SALES DIEDOWN.

(SOT 21:48:57) 4 SEC IDO THINK OVERALL THE BIKEINDUSTRY WILL DO WELL FROMTHIS.

(VO) IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY, TODD WILSON, SIG OUT