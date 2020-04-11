State officials, Highway Partol see uptick in accidents on MO roads.

26.

Just because traffic is down on missouri highways doesn't mean there have been fewer wrecks in fact,, missouri state highway troopers say they're actually seeing an áuptická in crashes kq2's ron johnson is live along one of our major routes with more on what all can do to make sure we're staying safe on the roads, ron.

Jodie good evening, state officials along with the highway patrol are warning drivers about the unsettling and perhaps unexpected trend.

They say they want those who feel the need for speed to slow down.

<<ron johnson reporting as traffic levels continue to go down in the show me state we're seeing about a 40 percent decline in traffic across the state what not going down with it is accidents, so says the missouri state highway patrol on accidnt one injury one fatality that's one too manyin fact if anything they say they're seeing an uptick in crashes on our roads, and they say speeding is to blame we just want people to obey the law obey the speed limit and all other traffic laws you know nothing's changed in that regard.state troopers say the decrease in traffic may make it enticing for some to put the pedal to the metal maybe they see that roadway as more open or something like that an opportunity to travel a little faster thinking its isafe when in fact they're actually putting themselves in danger.

State officials and troopers want all drivers to know a pandemic situation doesn't give the green light to speed, they say an avoidable trip to the emergency room is not what any hospital in the state needs.

We need to do our part to be safe not only with the current events that are going on but that doesn't diminish those things that we can do everyday to keep ourselves safe especially when we're talking about traffic safety.

We just want people to obey the speed limit obey all traffic laws for their safety and the safety of other motorists on the roadway.>> now in addition to speeding, state officials and highway patrol said inattentive driving is also becoming a concern across the state, they say now more than ever drivers need to be safe on missouri roads to make sure everyone arrives alive.

Live along i-29 in st.

