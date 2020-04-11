Global  

Gov. Baker Urges People To Stay Home This Easter Weekend

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Gov.

Charlie Baker is asking the people of Massachusetts to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus this Easter.

