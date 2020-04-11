Gov. Baker Urges People To Stay Home This Easter Weekend Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:45s - Published now Gov. Baker Urges People To Stay Home This Easter Weekend Gov. Charlie Baker is asking the people of Massachusetts to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus this Easter. 0

