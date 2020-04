Pastor Carlton Aiken Joins CBS3@4 To Discuss Celebrating Easter During Coronavirus Pandemic

Pastor Carlton Aiken Joins [email protected] To Discuss Celebrating Easter During Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:50s - Published 1 day ago Ukee Washington reports. 0

WELL, CHRISTIANS AROUND THE WORLD AND HERE IN OUR AREA WILL BE CELEBRATING EASTER SUNDAY IN VERY DIFFERENT WAYS BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC. JOINING US NOW TO DISCUSS THIS FURTHER PASTOR CARLTON EAKINS OF THE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH IN WEST OAK LANE. PASTOR, THANKS SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US. THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME, I APPRECIATE THAT. YOU KNOW THAT. HOW WILL YOUR CHURCH AND CONGREGATION CELEBRATE EASTER THIS SUNDAY. WELL, UKEE WE HAVE HAD TO MAKE SOME MAJOR ADJUSTMENTS TO HOW WE WOULD NORMALLY SERVE. WE'RE ACTUALLY GOING TO BE STREAMING OUR SERVICES ON LINE VIA FACEBOOK WHICH WE HAVE HAD TO DO WITH MOST OF OUR SERVICES NOW JUST BY FOLLOWING THE GUIDELINES OF SOCIAL DISTANCING. WE'RE JUST BLESSED WE HAVE HAD RESOURCES TO BE ABLE TO STREAM OUR SERVICES ON LINE AND IT IS SOMETHING WE WEREN'T DOING BEFORE PRIOR TO THE COVID VIRUS AND NOW WE'RE ACTUALLY MOVING DOWN THAT PATH OF BROADENING OUR HORIZONS AND DOING SOME THINGS THAT ARE EXTRAORDINARY SO WE CAN SERVE ON THIS SPECIAL DAY. LETS TALK ABOUT THOSE EXTRAORDINARY THINGS. YOUR CHURCH HAS BEEN PROVIDING FOOD DRIVES FOR THE COMMUNITY I UNDERSTAND, TELL US ABOUT THAT. OH, YES, I AM REALLY FORTUNATE BECAUSE FOR THE PAST EIGHT YEARS NOW WE HAVE BEEN SERVING OUR COMMUNITY VIA OUR MINISTRY. WE SERVE PRETTY MUCH FIVE DAYS A WEEK. WHEN THE VIRUS FIRST HIT OUR FIRST CONCERN WAS OUR VOLUNTEER SAFETY. SO WE WANTED TO CUT BACK OUR FOOD SERVICES TO TWO DAYS A WEEK, IN THE KNOWING HOW LONG ACTUALLY THE VIRUS WOULD LAST BUT SINCE THAT TIME AND VERY QUICKLY WE HAVE HAD TO READJUST THAT THINKING. WE HAVE CONTINUED TO DO FIVE DAYS A WEEK AND I HAVE TO SAY I'M VERY PLEASED WITH NOT ONLY OUR DEACON BENNET WHO RUNS FOOD MINISTRY AND HIS VOLUNTEERS BUT THEY HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL EVERY DAY, STILL GETTING UP EARLY AND GETTING OUT OVER 400 BOXES OF FOOD IN DIFFERENT GROCERIES AND DIFFERENT THINGS THAT AGAIN JUST TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY. WE KNOW THAT IN TERMS LIKE THESE WE NEED PERSONS THAT ARE READY, WILLING, AND ABLE TO RUN INTO THE FIRE AND IT MEANS A LOT WHEN PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLING AND NEED RESOURCES AND I'M JUST GLAD WE CAN BE A VALUABLE RESOURCE TO OUR COMMUNITY AND OUR COMMUNITY AT LARGE. IT HAS BEEN A REAL BLESSING. PLEASE GIVE DEACON AND VOLUNTEERS OUR THANKS AS WELL BEFORE WE GO WHAT WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT CAN YOU GIVE PEOPLE, TO LIFT THEM MENTALLY AND SPIRITUALLY DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME. THIS EASTER WEEKEND WE HAVE TO RISE AS A PEOPLE. WHAT INSPIRATIONAL WORDS DO YOU HAVE FOR US. YOU KNOW, UKEE I'M JUST REMINDED AGAIN OF JESUS WHEN HE WASHED HIS DISCIPLES FEET AND WASH THEIR FEET AND BLESSING JUST TO KNOW THAT SYMBOLISM OF HUMILITY, CARE FOR OTHERS EVEN IN ONE OF HIS, AGAIN, LOWEST MOMENTS IN KNOWING WHAT HE HAD TO DO ON HIS WAY TO THE CROSS. I WANT TO ENCOURAGE SOMEBODY TODAY TO KNOW THAT TO THINK OUTSIDE OF YOURSELF. THERE ARE SO MANY THAT ARE SUFFERING. THERE ARE SO MANY PEOPLE THAT NEED AGAIN JUST COMFORT DURING THIS TIME WHEN THEY DO NOT HAVE FAMILY MEMBERS AROUND THEM, AND I JUST AM ASKING, CALLING FOR EVERYONE AGAIN TO ENCOURAGE SOMEBODY TO CALL THEM UP, AND WE ARE OUR STRONGEST RESOURCE AND SO IF WE CAN COME TOGETHER JUST AS THEY DID ON THAT NIGHT AND UNDERSTAND THE PURPOSE, THE CALL FOR THIS WEEKEND AND THIS RESURRECTION TIME TO KNOW THAT THIS TOO SHALL PASS BUT GREATER IS COMING AND I TRULY BELIEVE THAT AND I BELIEVE AGAIN THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO SURVIVE THIS. AMEN, PASTOR YOU AND YOURS





