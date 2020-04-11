Global  

LVMPD: K-9 officer facing theft, embezzlement charges

Las Vegas police provided an update on an arrest of one of their own officers on Friday.

METRO SAYS..SEAN MA-LIA EMBEZZELED 16THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM "FRIENDSFOR LAS VEGAS POLICE K-9FOUNDATION." THE GROUP RAISESMONEY..FOR POLICE DOGS...ONCE THEYRETIRE FROM THE FORCE...MA-LIA SERVED AS TREASURER.INVESTIGATORS SAY THIS ALLSTARTED..WITH A TIP MORE THAN TWO YEARSAGO..LT.JEFF CLARK/LAS VEGASMETROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT"I'M SICK..THE 16 THOUSAND DOLLARS WERETAKENFROM THE FOUNDATION...




