LVMPD: K-9 officer facing theft, embezzlement charges Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published now LVMPD: K-9 officer facing theft, embezzlement charges Las Vegas police provided an update on an arrest of one of their own officers on Friday. 0

METRO SAYS..SEAN MA-LIA EMBEZZELED 16THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM "FRIENDSFOR LAS VEGAS POLICE K-9FOUNDATION." THE GROUP RAISESMONEY..FOR POLICE DOGS...ONCE THEYRETIRE FROM THE FORCE...MA-LIA SERVED AS TREASURER.INVESTIGATORS SAY THIS ALLSTARTED..WITH A TIP MORE THAN TWO YEARSAGO..LT.JEFF CLARK/LAS VEGASMETROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT"I'M SICK..THE 16 THOUSAND DOLLARS WERETAKENFROM THE FOUNDATION...





