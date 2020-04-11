Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds

Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds

Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds

A federal court in Maryland heard a class-action lawsuit Friday on how banks administer federal small business loans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigGuy2006

Rick Johnson RT @wjz: Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds https://t.co/D… 8 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds… https://t.co/qIoA170f6r 9 hours ago

instapayd

Instapay Direct Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds… https://t.co/opAV1weN7w 10 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds… https://t.co/jNVAasPdaS 14 hours ago

SwimKidsFlorida

SwimKids USA Swim School Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds https://t.co/uvMJLxiv6m 21 hours ago

jhonnblaze

dave RT @baltimoresun: The lawsuit accuses Bank of America of using a process that unlawfully prioritized its existing borrowing clients while b… 3 days ago

baltimoresun

The Baltimore Sun The lawsuit accuses Bank of America of using a process that unlawfully prioritized its existing borrowing clients w… https://t.co/BSxzt5vYue 3 days ago

pymnts

PYMNTS Lawsuit accuses #BoA of unfair preferential #SMB treatment https://t.co/XX9oHLaYPg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.