Rick Johnson RT @wjz: Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds https://t.co/D… 8 hours ago

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds… https://t.co/qIoA170f6r 9 hours ago

Instapay Direct Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds… https://t.co/opAV1weN7w 10 hours ago

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds… https://t.co/jNVAasPdaS 14 hours ago

SwimKids USA Swim School Lawsuit Accuses Bank Of America Of Prioritizing Existing Customers When Doling Out Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds https://t.co/uvMJLxiv6m 21 hours ago

dave RT @baltimoresun: The lawsuit accuses Bank of America of using a process that unlawfully prioritized its existing borrowing clients while b… 3 days ago

The Baltimore Sun The lawsuit accuses Bank of America of using a process that unlawfully prioritized its existing borrowing clients w… https://t.co/BSxzt5vYue 3 days ago