Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Easter Bunny Gets Jump On Holiday, Visits Homes In Auburn

Easter Bunny Gets Jump On Holiday, Visits Homes In Auburn

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Easter Bunny Gets Jump On Holiday, Visits Homes In Auburn

Easter Bunny Gets Jump On Holiday, Visits Homes In Auburn

The Easter Bunny is leaving baskets of eggs all over town, despite the coronavirus crisis.

WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive Easter Bunny Gets Jump On Holiday, Visits Homes In Auburn https://t.co/3dmqCOki5t 9 hours ago

CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvism 🌡 🚑🩸 #TRE45ONOusNaZIS 2( Easter Bunny Gets Jump On Holiday, Visits Homes In Auburn https://t.co/aQfYDI6yd1 via @YouTube 10 hours ago

Banjokazooie134

Kung Fu Cutman @cactoos_ Every Imp does the same thing. Jump into his Mech, Missile Madness, runs away after his Mech gets destr… https://t.co/kAF00SiH1y 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.