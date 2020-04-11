Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > On Day 18, Punjab extends lockdown till May 1st, worries over community spread | Oneindia News

On Day 18, Punjab extends lockdown till May 1st, worries over community spread | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:02s - Published
On Day 18, Punjab extends lockdown till May 1st, worries over community spread | Oneindia News

On Day 18, Punjab extends lockdown till May 1st, worries over community spread | Oneindia News

Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, making this the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths.

Amid the surge, India will take a decision on extension of the lockdown and resumption of certain economic activities soon.

#Lockdown21

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia Go Headlines: #TopNews Of The Hour: COVID-19 India: 1035 new cases and 40 dead in the last 24 hours; The number of… https://t.co/j4WNgS9vXT 27 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet | अभीत RT @NewsMobileIndia: 77 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today; the total number of COVID19 cases in the state is 911: Tamil Nadu Ch… 29 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet | अभीत RT @NewsMobileIndia: Till date 162 persons have been tested positive for #COVID19 in the state, of which 22 persons have been discharged: H… 29 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet | अभीत RT @NewsMobileIndia: One COVID19 patient in Thoothukudi passed away today; death toll 9: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary CS Shanmugam https://… 29 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet | अभीत RT @NewsMobileIndia: #COVID19 Update! #CoronavirusOutbreak LIVE Updates : https://t.co/PjYFzFiE7m https://t.co/Wd176xlDkt 29 minutes ago

ananthasMirror

AnanthaSMirror RT @BangaloreMirror: The Punjab government on Friday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 1, becoming the second state a… 52 minutes ago

PARinrDESai

Parin Desai RT @ANI: Punjab extends lockdown/curfew in the state till May 1st https://t.co/mCjw01uy4D 59 minutes ago

nikhilmw

NIKHIL WALAVALKAR RT @moneycontrolcom: Today is the 17th day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. Tune in to Coro… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.