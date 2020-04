Tribal leaders on Tohono O'odham Nation say they're two to three weeks away from needing Federal Help

NATION.

THEY SAY THE EFFECTSOF SOCIAL DISTANCING HAVE LEFTTHEIR NATION ASKING FORFEDERAL HELP.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S ROGELIO MARES SPOKEWITH THEIR CHAIRMAN TODAY.IF WE DON'T GET SOME RELIEFWITHIN THE NEXT TWO OR THREEWEEKS, THEN IT'S GOING TO BE AVERY DETRIMENT TO OURCONTINUED ABILITY TO PROVIDETO OUR NATION'S MEMBERS.

12SECCHAIRMAN NED NORRIS JUNIORTOLD KGUN9 LIKE MOST OTHERCOMMUNITIES THEY'RE DEALINGWITH THE EFFECTS OF THECOVID-19 VIRUS.

SOT EIGHTCONFIRMED CASES, HUNDREDS OFFOLKS HAVE BEEN TESTED.

06SECNORRIS SAYS NO POSITIVE ISGOOD BUT THE LOW NUMBER OFPOSITIVE CASES IN THEIR TRIBEHAS BEEN REASON TO REMAINOPTIMISTIC.

LOGISTICALLY --NORRIS SAYS -- THE TRIBE ISFINDING WAY TO CURB THE SPREADOF INFECTION -- USING VACANTHOMES TO QUARANTINE ANYONE WHOPOSES A RISK TO OTHERS.

SOTWHAT WE'RE USING THOSE FOR ISFOR FOLKS TO BE ABLE TOSELF-ISOLATE THAT AREN'T ABLETO SELF-ISOLATE IN THEIRCURRENT RESIDENCE.

06SEC WHILESOME FUNDS ARE BEINGESTABLISHED FOR NATIVEAMERICAN TRIBES BY THE RECENTFEDERAL STIMULUS -- NORRISWORRIES EMPLOYEES OF SMALLERGAMING OPERATIONS WON'TQUALIFY FOR ASSISTANCE FROMTHE PAYCHECK PROTECTIONPROGRAM.

SOT SMALLER TRIBES,TRIBES THAT HAVE LESS THAN 500EMPLOYEES WON'T BE ELIGIBLEFOR THOSE FUNDS.

13SEC NORRISSAYS THE DESERT DIAMOND CASINOAND OTHER GAMING OPERATIONSARE CONTINUING TO PROVIDESALARIES AND BENEFITS TO IT'SEMPLOYEES BUT ADMITS -- WITHCASINOS REMAINING CLOSED --THAT HELP WON'T LAST LONG.

SOTYOU CAN ONLY GO SO FAR WITHTHAT, YOU CAN ONLY CONTINUE TOPROVIDE THOSE SALARIES ANDTHOSE BENEFITS SO FAR.

SOTYOU CAN ONLY GO SO FAR WITHTHAT, YOU CAN ONLY CONTINUE TOPROVIDE THOSE SALARIES ANDTHOSE BENEFITS SO FAR.

07SECNORRIS SAYS APPEALS CONTINUETO BE MADE TO MEMBERS OFCONGRESS INCLUDING BOTHSENATORS FROM ARIZONA -- INTHE MEANTIME HE SAYS THE TRIBEMAKES DUE WITH WHAT IT HAS.ROGELIO MARES -- KGUN 9 ONYOUR SIDE.