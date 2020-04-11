Harvey Weinstein hit with new sexual battery charge

Baba Ganoush Ⓥ 🇪🇺 RT @Daily_Record: Disgraced Harvey Weinstein charged with new count of sexual assault https://t.co/uKq9BPoCAK 7 seconds ago

TKC RT @Gettingtrump: Harvey Weinstein Charged with New Sexual Assault Count in Los Angeles https://t.co/QxLtIXEh6w via @BreitbartNews 16 seconds ago

Lynn Hamer Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case https://t.co/MgEVnVvUaC via @NewsNowUK 2 minutes ago

James Stanhope RT @latimesent: Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said in a statement: “We are continuing to build and strengthen our case. As we gather corroborati… 2 minutes ago

Stone Cold Pillar RT @latimes: Breaking: Harvey Weinstein has been charged with an additional count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged 2010 atta… 3 minutes ago

Patricia Ashwood 🦄 Harvey Weinstein charged with new count of sexual assault by restraint https://t.co/BOxuLd203f via @MetroUK 3 minutes ago

Justin D. Hughes RT @blmohr: “Weinstein...has been charged with an additional count of sexual assault in connection with the alleged 2010 attack of a woman… 7 minutes ago