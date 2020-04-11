Industries seek pool testing as way to resume economic activity in batches | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:47s - Published 4 days ago Industries seek pool testing as way to resume economic activity in batches | Oneindia News A final word on the lockdown exit strategy and extension is awaited; India witnesses sharpest surge in coronavirus cases in single day; Migrant workers in Surat go on rampage fearing lockdown extension; CII suggest pool testing in batches to help resum economic activity; India ships hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries and more news #LockdownIndia 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this