Prosecutors Release Photos Of Lori Loughlin's Daughters On Rowing Machines As Part Of College Admissions Scandal Trial

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published
In response to a motion from actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli that the college admissions scandal case against them be thrown out, federal prosecutors Wednesday released photos of the couple's two daughters on rowing machines.

