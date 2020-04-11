Babyface announces he and his family are recovering from COVID-19 in birthday post Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:22s - Published 1 week ago Babyface announces he and his family are recovering from COVID-19 in birthday post Music producer Babyface has revealed that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19 but they are all on the "way back to full health". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this