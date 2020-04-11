Adorable rescued baby Kangaroos eat together in cute bag

Watch this adorable scene as two rescued baby kangaroos feast on a meal in a comfy bag together.

These two baby kangaroos, named Maverick and Tash, were rescued during Australia's bush fires in early 2020.

They are being cared for at the Scribbly Gums Australia Wildlife Rescue and Care sanctuary, near Canberra, along with 9 other joeys, which were also rescued in early 2020.

Maverick and Tash have a few more months in care before they are taken to be released.

This video was filmed on April 11.